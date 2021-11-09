MANILA — The Senate is set to deliberate the proposed P5.024 trillion 2022 national budget in a plenary session on Wednesday.

Sen. Sonny Angara, chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, has submitted the panel's report for the General Appropriations Bill which he deemed as a COVID-19 recovery budget.

In his sponsorship speech on Tuesday, Angara said he has raised the budget of the Department of Health to P226 billion, more than twice the agency's budget last year, which was P101 billion.

The DOH has the 3rd biggest allotment from the 2022 spending plan. The Department of Education has a proposed P738.6 billion budget while the Department of Public Works and Highways has 665.5 billion.

Various government agencies had their proposed budget slashed, amounting to a total of at least P100 billion, to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Angara said part of the adjustments and the amendments in the 2022 spending plan will boost the Special Risk Allowance of public and private health workers.

Changes in the budget will also increase COVID-19 vaccine procurement, and funds of state universities and colleges (SUC) and public schools that are preparing to shift to in-person classes, he said. SUCs with medical departments are also set to be aided by the allocation revisions.

Public utility vehicle drivers and operators will also be given aid due to rise in fuel prices.

The internal revenue allotment of local government units which will be called the "National Tax Allotment" will be P959 billion.

—Report from Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO