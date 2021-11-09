Parents accompany their children as San Juan City launches its vaccination program for their pediatric residents, who will be administered with either Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at the Filoil Flying V Arena on November 3, 2021. Unvaccinated parents or guardians can also get the jabs to increase protection within each household according to the San Juan city information office. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - San Juan will continue to implement the mandatory use of face shields unless ordered to stop by the national government, Mayor Francis Zamora said Tuesday.

Metro Manila mayors have agreed to recommend the lifting of the face shield mandate. This, despite a Department of Health statement that face shields provide an additional layer of protection against COVID-19 infection.

"Once the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19) gives the go-signal to lift this, I will issue the necessary executive order and amend current ordinances which penalize people not using face shields," Zamora told ANC's Headstart.

"If and when i-lift ng IATF we will amend the ordinance ang penalty para na lang sa non-wearing of face masks, di na face shield. I call on everyone to just wait 2 more days."

(If and when the IATF will lift the policy, we will amend the penalty of the ordinance just for the non-wearing of face masks.)

The mayor said he respects Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso's decision to stop the mandatory wearing of face shields.

"I believe he is correct because the Local Government Code vests upon us this authority," he said.

"The policy of the Metro Manila Council is to always act as one not just in the decision of face shield, the time of curfew. The MMC would always take a common stand. This was the agreement last Sunday of those mayors present including myself. I respect the decision of Mayor Isko."

Zamora, meantime, said he does not agree with withholding cash assistance for beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.

"Para sa'kin (For me) let me convince them first. Kung meron sigurong di pa vaccinated sa 4Ps (If there are still unvaccinated 4Ps beneficiaries, allow me to talk to them, educate and inform them," he said.

"Kapag naintindihan nila (When they understand) how important these vaccines are for their families, how it will affect their lives, they might just change their minds."

San Juan has vaccinated 232 percent of its target population, including its workers, Zamora said.

The city also has only 60 active cases from a high of 1,123 last Sep. 16 during the recent surge's peak, he added.

The Philippines has so far inoculated 29.48 million Filipinos against COVID-19 while 34.7 million have received a first dose as of Sunday, data from the National Task Force Against COVID-19 showed.