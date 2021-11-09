Pinay dies in train accident in Edmonton

Watch more on iWantTFC

A Catholic mass was celebrated in memory of the 34-year-old Filipina who died after she was struck by a train in Edmonton last week.

Family and friends of Kristina Prado paid their final respects. According to the police report, Prado was on her way to work in the early morning of October 26, walking westbound on a sidewalk in the neighborhood of Yamarack, when she was hit by a northbound train. Prado was reportedly trying to run across the CN railway tracks at Maple Road near 8th street as the train was coming. She was brought to the University of Alberta Hospital but succumbed to her injuries the following day.

"Walang kasingsakit ang pagkawala niya (Losing her is really painful)," Prado's sister-in-law Elaine said. "Talagang lahat kaming pamilya niya malapit sa kanya sobrang nalungkot sa nangyari at saka yung dalawa kong anak ay parang anak na rin niya (All her family and those closest to her are really devastated by what happened, especially my two kids whom she treated like her own)."

Prado, a registered nurse, was originally from Lipa City, Batangas. She obtained a permit to study in Canada in 2017 and completed an early childhood development program at the NorQuest College shortly thereafter. Prado became a permanent resident in Canada only last March. She lived with her brother and his family in the Maple Crest neighborhood in Edmonton.

"Kristina is a very kind, loving sister-in-law, loving aunt, [and a] selfless person na uunahin niya yung dalawang bata bago yung kanya. Pag may magsasabi, 'punta tayo sa ganyan, ganito birthday or something, hindi ako pwede kasi kailangan ako ng mga pamangkin ko.' Napakaano niya very responsible na tao ([and a] selfless person that she always put her nephews' needs first. When she was invited to a birthday party or any gathering, she would tell them that she still had to take care of her nephews. She was really very responsible)," Elaine shared.

Meanwhile. Prado's close friend Realyn Molo said it was tough seeing her at the ICU and even more devastating after they lost her. "Kailangan naming maging strong kasi eto na eh, harapin namin yung nangyari sa kanya. I-treasure na lang namin yong memories niya na iniwan niya sa amin. I-hug na lang namin siya sa puso namin (We have to be strong as we face what happened to her. We'll just have to treasure the memories that she left behind. We'll just hug her in our hearts)," Molo said.

Prado was supposedly looking forward to her trip to the US this December and was also planning to go to the Philippines next year to visit her family whom she had not seen for more than six years. Prado's sister-in-law confirmed that the accident is still under investigation by the police. Prado's family plans to repatriate her remains to the Philippines. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to raise funds for the repatriation expenses.