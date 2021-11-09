The facade of the PhilHealth head office in Pasig City on Sept. 5, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation has promised member-hospitals it will pay COVID-19 reimbursement claims soon, a group of private hospitals said Tuesday.

"Nangako po sila na 'yung mga hinihiling namin ay maibigay kaagad. Kasi ang hinihingi ng mga ospital ay at least makapagbayad sila dun sa mga claims for reimbursement," Dr. Jose Rene De Grano, president of the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc, told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(They promised to fulfill our requests soon. Hospitals are only asking to be paid for reimbursement claims.)

This comes after PHAPi and the state medical insurer met Monday to discuss the unsettled claims of hospitals.

De Grano said PhilHealth apologized for the delays in reimbursing private hospitals.

"Tinatanggap naman nila na may kakulangan sila. Sinasabi nila na humihingi sila ng paumanhin dahil kulang daw po ang kanilang tao sa IT, kulang ang kanilang human resource kaya... medyo nade-delay po 'yung mga payments," he said.

(They admitted their shortcomings. They apologized because they lack manpower in IT [and] human resource that's why there were delays in payments.)

Last week, PhilHealth said it was eyeing to settle its obligations to private hospitals before December.

"Ginagawa na po ng PhilHealth ang lahat po ng aming makakaya para po ma-release na natin ang mga bayad na iyan," PhilHealth Corporate Communications Senior Manager Rey Baleña said in a televised public briefing.

(PhilHealth is doing everything it can to release those payments.)

PhilHealth has "enough" funds for the unpaid claims. It has paid some P152.8 billion from January 2020 until last Oct. 8, which represents 75 percent of all claims it has received, said Baleña.

As of August this year, PhilHealth owes private hospitals some P20 billion, De Grano said last week.

PHAPi had said that some of its members might not renew their accreditation with the government medical insurer over unpaid claims of COVID-19 cases from last year.

"Medyo meron na pong nagbabanta at sinasabi nila talagang kung hindi sila mababayaran ay itutuloy nila po 'yung disengagement," De Grano said Tuesday.

(Some have warned they would continue their disengagement [with PhilHealth] if they would not be paid.)

"Pero kung siguro naman po ay makapagbibigay ang PhilHealth ng mga hinihiling nila kahit mga ilang porsiyento ay baka naman mapigilan natin sila," he added.

(But if PhilHealth could pay even for a few percent, we might be able to stop them.)