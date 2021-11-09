People line up to enter the SM By the Bay at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City on November 6, 2021. Several Filipinos went out on the first weekend since Metro Manila was placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 2, allowing all ages inside malls and public places. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Tuesday reported 1,409 new COVID-19 cases, marking the 8th day that the country logged fewer than 3,000 fresh infections and its lowest since mid-February this year, data from the health department showed.

Of the total 2,731,583 recorded cases, 30,544 or 1.1 percent were active infections, according to the latest Department of Health (DOH) bulletin.

Tuesday's fresh cases is the lowest since Feb. 17 when 1,176 additional infections were reported, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group. It is also the third time in the past 7 days that new cases fell below 2,000, it said.

The number of active cases, meantime, is the lowest since since March 1 this year when the country recorded 29,761 active infections, the research group added, citing DOH data adjusted for duplicate cases.

COVID-related deaths increased by 46 to 44,567. These were cases previously tagged as recoveries but were reclassified as deaths after final validation, according to the health department.

"The lower deaths reported today is due to technical issues encountered with COVIDKaya," the DOH said.

There were additional 2,941 recoveries, raising the total number of recuperations to 2,731,583, according to the DOH.

Nine duplicates were removed from the total case count, including 8 recoveries, the agency said.

The number of new recoveries is the lowest since Nov. 5, when the DOH announced 2,109 additional recuperations, the ABS-CBN IRG said.

The positivity rate was at 5.4 percent, based on test results of samples from 30,716 individuals on Nov. 7, Sunday. The World Health Organization (WHO) benchmark is 5 percent or lower for at least two weeks. A relatively high positivity rate means more people should be tested.

Fourteen laboratories, which contribute on average 1.6 percent of samples tested and 2 percent of positive cases, were unable to submit their data, the DOH said.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and the across the country was at 37 percent and 42 percent, respectively.

Mayors in the capital region have recommended to the national government the lifting of mandatory face shield use. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso has already implemented the proposal.

The DOH earlier said the policy would be discussed with the technical advisory group and would be presented before the Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 on Thursday.

