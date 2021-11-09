A total of 18 container vans containing smuggled red onions were discovered during a spot check inspection at the Mindanao Container Terminal Sub-Port in Misamis Oriental. Photo courtesy of the Bureau of Customs

MANILA - Customs authorities intercepted 18 container vans of smuggled red onions worth P50 million during a spot check inspection on Nov. 8 and 9 at the Mindanao Container Terminal Sub-Port in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental.

The Bureau of Customs Port of Cagayan de Oro said in a statement that the containers consigned to R2H Trading arrived in at the terminal on Nov. 3 from China aboard the vessel MV NORDMAAS.

A spot check inspection was conducted after suspecting that the shipment contains smuggled goods.

The shipment was declared as “acidified cream”, “smoked crawfish (rock lobster)”, “curdled cream milk”, “bread improver (non-dairy creamer)”, “flavored nuts (including pulp and jams)”, “crustaceans” and “breaded shrimp”, which later was found out to contain red onions during the physical examination.

The Department of Agriculture said it did not issue a Sanitary Phytosanitary Import Clearance for the said shipment.

The BOC also confirmed that the accreditation of the importer was already non-existent since November 2020.

The consignee will possibly face violations of the provisions of RA 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.