MANILA—Leody De Guzman and Walden Bello, Partido Lakas ng Masa's presidential and vice-presidential bets, on Sunday said a majority of their cabinet will be composed of women and members of the LGBT community if elected in the 2022 elections.

Included on the list are former chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno and former social welfare secretary Judy Taguiwalo.

The labor leader said having women and members of the LGBT sector would prioritize their concerns, including same-sex marriage.

“Tayo po ang mangunguna sa ating rehiyon na may hindi lamang pinakamarami, kundi mahigit sa kalahati ng ating gabinete ay magmumula sa hanay ng kababaihan at LGBTQIA+,” De Guzman said in a statement.

(We will lead our region with not only the largest number but more than half of our cabinet will come from the ranks of women and LGBTQIA+.)

“Ang Gabinete ay ang pinakamalapit na tagapayo ng pangulo … At kailanman ay hindi tayo kinapos sa mga mahuhusay na lider mula sa hanay ng kababaihan at LGBTQIA+ dito sa bansa. Ngunit, bakit sa loob ng matagal na panahon ay halos wala o kakarampot lamang sila na nasa pwesto?”

(The Cabinet is the president’s closest advisor . . . And we have never been short of great leaders from the ranks of women and LGBTQIA+ here in the country. But, why for a long time were they almost none or only a handful in place?)

Bello said some of their legislative measures to prioritize would include addressing the “gender wage gap, and ensuring that reproductive and care work are appropriately compensated and widely accessible.”

“This commitment would be among the urgent measures our administration would immediately take after being sworn into office,” he said.

Here are some of the names that the tandem is considering for their cabinet.

Former chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno

Former social welfare secretary Judy Taguiwalo

Public health advocate Eleanor Jara

Women’s health activist Princess Nemenzo

Anti-debt campaigner Lidy Nacpil

Informal workers leader Flor Santos

Indigenous people’s rights activist Beverly Longid, Environmentalist Ipat Luna

Journalists and social critics Inday Espina-Varona and Marites Vitug

Feminist thinker Aida Santos

Academic activists Marivic Raquiza and Melay Abao

Civil society organizer Zena Bernardo Bernardo

Gender equality activists Danton Remoto, Monique Wilson, Rossana Abueva, and Alex Castro

Academics Nathalie Africa-Verceles and Andoy Evangelista

Seeking to reverse the politics of the current administration, De Guzman is among 97 individuals who filed their candidacy for President in the 2022 elections.

The other presidential aspirants include Vice President Leni Robredo, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales, and former presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella.

Meanwhile, Bello will be competing against other 28 vice-presidential aspirants next year, including Dr. Willie Ong, Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza, and senators Kiko Pangilinan, Tito Sotto, and Bong Go.

The list will be trimmed in the coming months to remove those found to be nuisance candidates.

The official campaign period for national position candidates for May 9, 2022, elections will start only on Feb. 8, 2022.

