In support of Robredo's 2022 bid, artists waive copyright for Leni-related artworks

Artworks by Robert Alejandro and May Tobias Papa

MANILA — Several artists have waived their copyright and offered their artworks for free in support of Vice President Leni Robredo, who will seek the presidency in the 2022 polls.

Robredo on Tuesday thanked artists who made artworks to be used by supporters for tarpaulins, t-shirts, bags, and other materials.

“Hindi ko man kayo maisa isa lahat gusto kong sabihin na nakikita ko ang mga gawa niyo,” Robredo said in a video posted on Facebook.

(While I may not name all of you one by one, I just want to say that I have seen your work.)

The presidential aspirant paid tribute to the artists after noticing that more were contributing their work by putting them online.

The artworks that the Vice President showed includes those depicting her hairflip, a pink jeepney, and a pink finger heart. She also noticed an image of her showing flexed biceps.

“Kasi pag babae ka, nae-equate ka sa kahinaan di ba pero nakita natin in the last, almost 6 years, talagang the last man standing is a woman,” Robredo said.

(If you are a woman, you are equated with weakness, right? But we saw in the last, almost 6 years, the last man standing is a woman.)

Among the artworks available online were those created by Ang Illustrador ng Kabataan (Ang INK) founding member Robert Alejandro and award-winning children's book author-illustrator May Tobias Papa.

On his Facebook page, Alejandro said supporters of Robredo can use his art even if the materials they are producing are for sale.

“Puwede po ninyo pagkakitaan ang mga Leni / Kiko drawing ko. Puwede po kayo gumawa ng t-shirts, stickers, mugs, tarp, etc. at ibenta. Di niyo po kailangan humingi ng pahintulot sa akin,” Alejandro said.

(You can earn from my Leni / Kiko drawings. You can make t-shirts, stickers, mugs, tarp, etc., and sell them. You need not ask my permission.)

Tobias Papa shared on Facebook the video message of the Vice President and expressed elation in a conversation in the comments section with a fellow artist.

“Kaya isang karangalan na napansin rin at all ni Madame Leni ang gawa ko katabi ng gawa mo,” Tobias Papa said.

(It is an honor for Madame Leni to notice my work alongside yours.)