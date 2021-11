ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra was taken to an undisclosed hospital and kept under observation, his agency said Tuesday.

"He was not feeling well this morning. He was brought to the hospital," Justice Undersecretary Adrian Sugay said in a statement.

"He is under observation and will undergo routine tests. He is okay now."

More details to follow.

—Report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News