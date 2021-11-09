1 missing as boat capsizes off Cebu waters

Coast Guard personnel from the Cebu Station rescued passengers from a capsized boat. One passenger remains missing. Photo courtesy Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA - The Philippine Coast Guard Cebu station continues to search for a missing passenger of a motorbanca that capsized in waters off Hilutungan Channel in Mactan early Tuesday morning.

The boat was bound for Tagbilaran City, Bohol when it encountered big waves.

“It departed from Olango Island bound for Lapulapu but encountered big waves while transiting the Channel that caused their motorbanca to capsize,” explained PCG Cebu spokesperson Lieutenant Junior Grade Erick Salcedo.

They immediately dispatched their rescue units and was able to rescue 8 passengers. However, they learned that 2 passengers swam for help. One of them was found at Punta Engaño, Lapulapu while the other one is still missing.

The rescued passengers boarded another boat on their way to their destination. All are in good condition.

Meanwhile, Salcedo said an investigation will be done on the incident.

- Report from Annie Perez-Gallardo