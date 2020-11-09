Will Duterte let public see his SALN? Ask Ombudsman for copy, says spokesman

President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with some members of his Cabinet to discuss the extent of Typhoon Rolly's damage as well as the response and relief efforts of concerned government agencies at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse on Nov. 2, 2020. Simeon Celi, Presidential Photo

MANILA - Those who want to get a copy of President Rodrigo Duterte's disclosure of his wealth should ask the Office of the Ombudsman, his spokesman said Monday, even as the agency issued access restrictions to the document in its custody.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque last Oct. 29 told reporters that he would ask Duterte whether or not he would be willing to disclose his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net worth (SALN).



Asked on Monday for a follow-up on this, Roque told reporters: "The update is, you can ask for it from the Office of the Ombudsman."

A recent Ombudsman circular states that copies of the SALN may only be provided if:

- the request is from the declarant or the person who filed the SALN or the duly authorized representative of the declarant;

- there is a court order; or

- the request is made by the Ombudsman’s field investigation units.

Duterte has been declaring his wealth yearly before with the anti-corruption body's restricted public access of the SALN for the first time since the law mandating public disclosure of this document was passed in 1989.

"Wala pong itinatago ang ating Presidente," Roque earlier said.

(Our President is not hiding anything.)

