UN, partners launch $45.5-M humanitarian plan for 'Rolly' victims in Bicol region

Residents of a coastal community in Barangay Batalay, Bato, Catanduanes start to rebuild their homes destroyed by Super Typhoon Rolly on November 8, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Philippines on Monday launched a Humanitarian Needs and Priorities Plan for the needs of the victims of super typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni).

The plan calls for $45.5 million to help 260,000 of the most vulnerable people in the provinces of Albay and Catanduanes, in support of the Philippine government's response.

The plan has been developed based on preliminary assessment findings and early estimates of people in need, the agency said.

It aims to save lives and livelihoods by providing "immediate, integrated humanitarian assistance and protection to those in the most urgent need", as well as addressing the needs and advocating for the rights of vulnerable sectors of the population, whose situation has been exacerbated by the social and economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Gustavo Gonzalez on Sunday visited Albay province, where, according to the Region 5 Office of Civil Defense, 13 people died, nearly 119,000 people were affected, almost 100,000 houses were damaged, and over P1 billion in agricultural loss was recorded.

“Seeing the devastating effects of the typhoon, we express our deep concern for the thousands of families affected by this disaster," Gonzalez said in a statement.

"The UN and humanitarian partners in the Philippines are mobilizing all our resources to ensure that we leave no one behind at this time of great need," he added.

📺VIDEO: @UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator @ggonzzalezz went to Tiwi in Albay Province to see first-hand the human impact of Super Typhoon #Goni/#RollyPH.



📣$45M Humanitarian Needs & Priorities Plan is launched today:https://t.co/BTeMApMeE9 #Philippines #InvestInHumanity pic.twitter.com/iYP1Yv30CN — OCHA Philippines (@OCHAPhilippines) November 9, 2020



According to Gonzalez, the implementation of preemptive evacuation in areas on the path of the typhoon was important in reducing the loss of lives and livelihood.

“With donor support, the UN and humanitarian partners are ready to translate solidarity into concrete support though a coordinated response that combines emergency relief assistance and early recovery efforts to help people get back on their feet," he said.

Majority of the southern part of Luzon are still reeling from the onslaught of Rolly on Nov. 1 and Typhoon Quinta on Oct. 25, which left billions of pesos in damage and killed dozens.

According to the UN OCHA, over 80 humanitarian groups in the Philippines, including the UN, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and the private sector, are scaling up response activities to help the Philippine government.