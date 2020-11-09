'Ulysses' slightly strengthens as it approaches PH landmass: PAGASA

MANILA - Tropical depression Ulysses accelerated and slightly intensified on Monday morning as it headed towards Bicol region and Quezon, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 21st storm this year is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm within 24 hours and may reach typhoon category on Wednesday prior to landfall over the Bicol region-Quezon area, PAGASA said in its latest weather bulletin.

It was last estimated 635 kilometers east northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte as of 10 a.m., moving northwest at 40 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 55 kph near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph.

The storm comes as majority of southern Luzon is still reeling from the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly and Typhoon Quinta, which left billions of pesos in damage and killed dozens.

Ulysses' winds and rainfall are likely to begin affecting portions of Eastern Visayas and Bicol region beginning Tuesday or Wednesday, PAGASA said.

It added that the tail-end of a cold front would bring moderate to heavy, at times intense, rains over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, and Aurora.

Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur in highly susceptible areas during heavy or prolonged rainfall, PAGASA warned.