Senate OKs on final reading bill raising teachers' supplies allowance to P5,000

Teacher Lanie Clemente proceeds to assist one of the elder teachers in her school who lives in the same barangay during the opening of classes on October 5, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Senate on Monday unanimously approved on final reading a bill that would increase to P5,000 beginning next school year the annual supplies allowance of teachers.

Without the measure, teachers will continue to receive P3,600 in school supplies allowance every school year, which is equivalent to P16 per day, Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr., who sponsored the bill, said in plenary.

"Nagbago na ang modalities ng pagtuturo dahil sa pandemiya. Kailangan nating armasan at bigyan ng tamang kagamitan sa pagtuturo ang ating mga guro," he said.

(The modalities in teaching have changed because of the pandemic. We need to arm our teachers with the proper tools.)

While the House has yet to pass a counterpart measure, teachers may begin receiving the increased allowance next school year, Senate Committee on Finance chair Sonny Angara said.

"We included the increase already even if the House has not yet passed the measure," he said.

Under Senate Bill No. 1092, teachers' school supplies allowance will be increased to the following levels accordingly:

SY 2021-2022, and 2022-2023 - P5,000

SY 2023-2024 - P7,500

SY 2024-2025 - P10,000

Last year, the Senate passed a similar bill, but the proposal was not enacted into law after the House of Representatives failed to legislate a counterpart measure.

"We are a step closer to realizing a better work environment for our teachers, but we are cognizant of the tremendous demands of this profession," Revilla said.

"There are still a lot of things that need to be done to uplift and improve the welfare of our teachers," he said.

In September, the Department of Education promised to give public school teachers a separate P1,500-allowance this year for their medical expenses and as an incentive in celebration of World Teachers' Day.