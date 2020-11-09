Robredo camp to Bongbong Marcos: Stop acting like a spoiled brat

Vice President Leni Robredo and former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo's camp on Monday told former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. to "top acting like a spoiled brat" as he sought a judge's inhibition from his protest questioning his defeat in the 2016 elections.

Marcos, who lost to Robredo by some 263,000 votes, waged a "mind conditioning game again" when he filed a petition for Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen to inhibit from his election protest, said Robredo's lawyers Beng Sardillo and Emil Marañon.

"We are not surprised. This is another trademark move of Mr. Marcos. If he doesn't get what he wants, he moves to attack the integrity of an institution or a person to force them to give in to his desires," the lawyers said in a statement.

"May we remind Mr. Marcos that it’s already 2020. This is no longer the period of his father’s reign of terror where they can do anything they want," they said.

"Stop acting like a spoiled brat who cries when he doesn’t get his candy."

Leonen is the justice-in-charge of the election protest. He replaced Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa as the case's ponente last year. Marcos had previously asked Caguioa to inhibit from the case.



The Vice President's camp told Marcos to "face reality."

"Vice President Leni Robredo won. Twice," said Sardillo and Marañon.

Robredo’s lead over former Marcos grew by some 15,000 votes after an initial recount in the election protest, the Supreme Court sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) said last year.

"Pagod na kami na hanggang ngayon, pagkatapos manalo sa eleksyon at sa recount, patuloy pa rin ang panggugulo at pagsisinungaling ni G. Marcos," Robredo's camp said.

(We are tired that until now, after winning the election and recount, Mr. Marcos continues with his harassment and lies.)

- with reports from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News