'Proven track record': Dela Rosa says Sinas is 'good choice' as chief PNP

MANILA - Senator and former police chief Ronald Dela Rosa on Monday lauded the appointment of Metro Manila police chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas as the new head of the Philippine National Police.

Sinas, who made headlines for breaching COVID-19 quarantine rules, is "a good choice," said Dela Rosa.

"He is a good choice. He has a proven track record," Dela Rosa told reporters in a text message.

"Nobody is perfect in this world. My advice to him: Continue the internal cleansing program and sustain the gains of PNP's anti-drugs and anti-criminality campaign," he said.

Sinas drew flak after dozens of police officials attended his birthday party in May despite a ban on gatherings with over 10 people while Luzon was still under an enhanced community quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite public outcry against Sinas' violation, President Rodrigo Duterte defended him, saying he should not be blamed for the surprise birthday party.

Opposition Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan said he was not surprised that the controversial police officer was appointed to the PNP's top post.

"Hindi na sorpresa na ang mga kakampi o kaalyado na nasasangkot sa mga kaso o katiwalian ay hindi pinaparasuhan, kinokonsinti o di kaya ay promoted pa," he said, noting that several administration allies were not booted out of government service despite several lapses.

From the archives: