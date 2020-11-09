Poe wants 3 pct of gov't revenue allotted for disaster fund

Residents look at debris and destroyed homesleft by Typhoon Rolly in Tiwi, Albay on November 4, 2020. Vincent Go, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Sen. Grace Poe on Monday renewed her push to have at least 3 percent of government revenue earmarked for disaster mitigation, recovery, and rehabilitation, saying having a fixed allocation would help the country build back better after calamities.

Under Poe's Senate Bill No. 124, 3 percent of all government revenues shall be set aside for disaster-related programs.

"We have been investing far too little to protect our people and communities at risk from disasters," Poe said in a statement.

"There should always be a dedicated fund spent in a correct and transparent way to mitigate the impact of disasters and aid the people," she said.

Under the proposal, the NDRRM fund shall not be reduced, transferred, realigned, or used for purposes other than the "mitigation, prevention and preparedness activities" for possible disasters and calamities.

The proposed fund "may also be used for post-disaster relief, recovery and rehabilitation services," the senator said.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said he is willing to back Poe's proposal as the Philippines is prone to typhoons and earthquakes.

"I'm open to that," Drilon told reporters in an online press conference when asked if he was willing to allocate 3 percent of government revenue for disaster preparedness and response programs.

"I would like to see some details on this because by geography, we are on the path of typhoons," he said.

The country is also situated near the Pacific Ring of Fire, "a horseshoe-shaped belt of earthquake epicenters, volcanoes, and tectonic plate boundaries that fringes the Pacific basin."