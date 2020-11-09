PH posts 2,058 new COVID-19 infections; total breaches 398,000

MANILA — The Philippines' coronavirus cases as of Monday reached 398,449 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,058 new infections.
The DOH also reported 182 recoveries pushing the total number of patients who recovered from the disease to 361,784.
Meanwhile, 108 additional fatalities were reported, bringing the death toll to 7,647.
Monday's number of reported deaths was the 9th highest announced in a single day, according to ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group. It is the highest since Oct. 23, when DOH announced 132 deaths.
The country's active cases, meanwhile, stood at 29,018, or 7.3 percent of the cumulative total infections.
The DOH also rectified its records by removing 4 duplicates from the total case count, 3 of which were recovered cases.
Moreover, 33 cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths, the Health department added.
