'lols': Robredo reacts to Bongbong's claim he did not talk to Calida about his poll protest

Vice President Leni Robredo and former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo took to social media to react to reports of former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.'s denial he talked to Solicitor General Jose Calida about his protest questioning his defeat in the 2016 elections.

Robredo on Monday posted a screen capture of a tweet by One News PH, along with the caption "lols", which means "laughing out loud".

Robredo personally posted the tweet.

Robredo's daughter, Tricia, also posted her mother's tweet with a similar caption.

When they go low, we go lols https://t.co/XeXuinyhKw — Tricia Robredo (@jpgrobredo) November 9, 2020

In an online presscon Monday, Marcos claimed Calida is “not a supporter” of his.

But in 2016, Calida headed Alyansang Duterte-Bongbong which pushed for the Duterte-Marcos tandem in the 2016 presidential elections.

Hours after Marcos filed a motion seeking to inhibit Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen from his election protest against Robredo, the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) on Monday filed its own motion raising similar arguments.

The magistrates of the Supreme Court sit as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET).

Marcos cited Leonen’s “scathing pronouncements” against the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos in his dissenting opinion in the Marcos burial case which supposedly “displayed palpable bias and partiality against the entire Marcos family.”

The OSG invoked its mandate as “tribune of the people” to justify siding with Marcos instead of a government body like Comelec. The agency is currently headed by Solicitor General Jose Calida, who serves as the principal law officer and legal defender of the government.

Robredo's camp earlier told Marcos to "stop acting like a spoiled brat" after he filed the motion seeking to inhibit Leonen from his election protest.

- with reports from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

