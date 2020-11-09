Dark Christmas ahead: Restoring power in Catanduanes could take 2 months - NDRRMC

Residents of Brgy Palta Small in Virac, Catanduanes struggle to get back on their feet in rebuilding their houses days after Super Typhoon Rolly devastated the province, November 5, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Restoring power in Catanduanes could take up to 2 months, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Monday, as Super Typhoon Rolly left billions of pesos in damage in its wake.

Restoration of electricity in Catanduanes may take up to two months at the longest possible time, followed by the restoration of water services as the province's supply is power-dependent, NDRRMC spokesman Mark Timbal said.

"Our counterparts are working 24 hours, 7 days a week. We can expect a gradual reenergization of the province," he told ANC's Matters of Fact.

The NDRRMC has also deployed a water treatment facility to the island, he added. The Philippine Red Cross earlier sent 2 water tankers and a water treatment facility to the isolated province.

The strongest storm so far this year damaged an estimated P10.5 billion worth of infrastructure and some P2 billion worth of agriculture in Bicol.

Some 10,000 houses were destroyed while 19,000 others were partially damaged in island province Catanduanes, where Rolly made its initial landfall, Timbal said.

"When it comes to repair and rebuilding of the houses, the NDRRMC does not actually do the rebuilding but the provision of support, financial assistance, and possible provision of reconstruction materials will be done at the soonest possible time," he said.

Government will also hire some 5,000 workers from each province to help cleanup efforts, Timbal said.

He said government will continue to provide food assistance to victims of Super Typhoon Rolly.

"Whether they stay in evacuation centers or go to their houses they can still get their family food packs and relief assistance from designated evacuation centers so they wouldn’t have to worry about their food in the following days."

"Up until such time that the local government units can fully sustain their operations, the NDRRMC will be able to provide assistance and augmentation support."