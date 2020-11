Facade of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa on September 18, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - A riot erupted in the national penitentiary Monday, a month after 9 prisoners were killed in a brawl, the Bureau of Corrections said.

Investigation is ongoing.

Last month, 7 inmates were also wounded in a riot between "Sputnik" and "Commando" gangs at the east quadrant of the New Bilibid Prison's maximum security compound.

--Report from Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News