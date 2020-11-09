51 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total now at 11,474

Arriving OFWs at the NAIA Terminal 1 undergo health protocols and fill out documents while being assisted by Philippine Coast Guard personnel before getting clearance from the Philippine Red Cross to get swab tests on October 28, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 11,474 on Monday with 51 new cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,235 are currently being treated for the disease as 7,411 of those infected have recovered, while 828 have died.

The DFA reported 44 new recoveries and no new fatality.

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 537 in the Asia Pacific, 215 in Europe, 2,327 in the Middle East and Africa, and 156 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 398,449 people. The tally includes 7,647 deaths, 361,784 recoveries, and 29,018 active cases.