Two witnesses in missing beauty queen's case surface

MANILA — The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group said Wednesday its probe into missing Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate Catherine Camilon was beginning to have a clearer direction after two witnesses surfaced.

CIDG chief Police Major General Romeo Caramat said two witnesses had surfaced to the CIDG Calabarzon and gave vital information. The CIDG has identified a police major assigned in Batangas province as one of the persons of interest.

"I don’t know what prompted them na mag-appear doon sa opisina natin and make [a] statement, maybe siguro out of conscience, meron din silang pamilya kung hindi sila magbigay ng statement nila makita nila, naawa siguro sila sa biktima. Itong nawawalang beauty queen dahil kababayan naman nila," Caramat said.

The witnesses said they might have seen a bloodied Catherine Camilon on the night of October 12. Camilon was reported missing by her family on October 17.

"Allegedly, huminto sila sa Sta. Catalina Subdivision, 'yung place of incident, nakita nila na may binubuhat na babae nakita nila na duguan sa ulo inililipat sa isang sasakyan," Caramat said.

"At first hindi nila alam na 'yan 'yung beauty queen, but when they saw sa mga social media, they realize na 'yan 'yung beauty queen na nawawala. So they appeared to our office and gave they sworn statement regarding what they saw," he added.

Caramat said that based on the sworn statements of the two witnesses, they saw three men carrying Camilon.

One of them allegedly approached the witnesses and pointed a gun at them.

"Allegedly 'yung tatlong suspek, tatlo kasi nakita nila eh, tatlong suspek, pero 'yung isa lumapit at tinutukan sila ng baril. So immediately pinakita naman yung rogues gallery at they were able to identify one of the suspects through his physical feature and yung tattoo niya. Dahil very obvious yung tattoo kasi ang laki," he said.

"Bali ang sabi lang naman bakit nandito kayo umalis na kayo dito so takot nitong dalawang witness agad silang umalis dahil natakot sila doon sa baril."

The identified suspect is said to be connected to the police major, who remains a person of interest.

The CIDG said the identified suspect, who is a civilian, serves as a bodyguard and driver of the person of interest

The CIDG is preparing the charges to be filed. They are gathering evidence to support the witnesses' affidavits.

Meanwhile, the relationship between Camilon and the police official has been established.

"Etong sinasabi natin na persons of interest, nagkaroon din kami ng lead dahil meron kaming isang witness na si allegedly itong nawawalang beauty queen bago mawala she was able to tell her friend na magkikita sila nitong person of interest. Siya po yung last na magkasama sila. At allegedly meron silang kumbaga love relationship. Let’s say boyfriend niya itong suspek natin. Yung ang tinututukan natin," Caramat said.

Caramat also appealed to those who might have information regarding Camilon’s disappearance to come out. He assures them that their identity would be protected.

Caramat said they could not say for certain the status of Camilon.

“We cannot speculate. Ang sabi lang ng witness natin na nakakita, duguan ang ulo ng itong nawawalang beauty queen natin. We cannot say kung she is alive or what happened baka dinala sa ospital," he said.

"But mga operatives natin umikot na sa mga ospital so far wala naman, still missing. We are not saying officially na siya ay patay but we consider her missing up to now unless makita yung katawan niya. So that’s the time we can conclude what happened."

Philippine National Police chief General Benjamin Acorda directed concerned personnel to locate the two vehicles allegedly used in the disappearance.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to Camilon's family but there is no response from them as of writing.