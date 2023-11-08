Timor-Leste president arrives in PH, to meet Marcos on Friday

Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta arrives in Manila to strengthen bilateral relations with the Philippines.

MANILA — Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta arrived in the Philippines on Wednesday for his official visit, in a bid to strengthen the bilateral relations between the 2 countries.

During the state visit, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to discuss with Ramos-Horta various areas of cooperation such as technical, political, educational, and economic partnerships.

Ramos-Horta will meet Marcos on Friday in a bilateral meeting at the Malacanan Palace.

Marcos earlier expressed the Philippines’ continued support for Timor-Leste during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Indonesia last May.



“In the Philippines, you have a partner. We have always been supportive,” Marcos told Timor-Leste Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak.



Timor-Leste joined the summit as an observer, where the ASEAN adopted a roadmap its full membership, following conditional approval for it to become ASEAN’s 11th member.



According to Ramos-Horta, Timor-Leste will “ideally” become a full-fledged ASEAN member in 2025 even though the country remains open to other time frames recommended by other Southeast Asian leaders.

Ramos-Horta was welcomed by Philippine Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste Belinda Ante and Manila International Airport Authority Assistant General Manager Manuel Gonzales upon his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) at around 2 p.m.