Senate removes P300M from P10B confidential, intelligence funds in 2024

MANILA — The Senate on Wednesday slashed around P300 million from the original P10.1-billion allocation for confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) under the Executive-drafted National Expenditure Program (NEP).

At the plenary debates, Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, said senators decided to allocate only P9.82 billion for CIF for 2024.

Angara said that factors considered included who requested the CIF, its justification, and if it would contribute to the agency’s mandate.



According to Sen. Koko Pimentel, the mandate of agencies requesting for CIF should have something to do with law enforcement and safeguarding national security.

"Because if we generalize everything, everything can be justified, can be rationalized,” Pimentel said.

The House of Representatives earlier stripped off confidential funds for some civilian agencies, including Vice President Sara Duterte's offices.