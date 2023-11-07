Senate probe on SBSI highlights children, environmental concerns

MANILA - The importance of properly and strongly protecting children and the environment were highlighted in the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs' investigation of the Socorro Bayanihan Services, Incorporated.



Senator Risa Hontiveros who initiated the investigation stressed the value of the Senate's oversight functions to existing laws in the country, especially those designed for the vulnerable sector.



"Malaking bahagi ay yung oversight talaga sa pagpapatupad ng mga kasalukuyang batas at mga kasalukuyang programa yung social services at saka social protections para sa ating mamamayan, lalo na yung mga pinakabulnerable kasama na yung mg bata at nitong huling pagdinig kasama na yung mga senior citizen," Hontiveros, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality.



Children who were victimized by Socorro Bayanihan Services, Incorporated (SBSI) would also need a long process of debriefing and psychosocial interventions, Hontiveros said.



There is also a need to address environmental concerns, the senator said.



"Nitong pangalawa at huling hearing din lumabas na may critical watershed na implicated din sa kabuuang sitwasyong ito at yan importante ang magiging desisyon kaugnay ng may watershed din pala dahil yan ay nagsisilbing isang economic base din ng kulto these past several years bukod pa sa importansya ng watershed at iba pang mga natural resources na nasa loob ng PACBRMA hindi lang sa humawak kundi sa lahat ng populasyon doon," Hontiveros said.



Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, chairman of the Senate Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on the other hand, is looking forward to hearing the Department of Environment and Natural Resources' (DENR) finally ended its Protected Area Community-Based Resource Management Agreement (PACBRMA) with SBSI.



"Isa yan sa diskarte. We cant stop them for their belief. But then again one way of intervention yan ng gobyerno. Relocating them on one place," Dela Rosa said.



Dela Rosa has committed to present his penned committee report regarding the SBSI before their session break next month.

Watch more News on iWantTFC