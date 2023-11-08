Climate advocates light candles as they commemorate the 8th anniversary of Typhoon Yolanda at the Our Lady of Remedies Parish, Malate, Manila on Nov. 8, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Diocese of Borongan in Eastern Samar on Wednesday called on the public to remember and pray for some 7,000 people left dead or missing by super typhoon Yolanda a decade ago.

"Let us pray for their internal rest and for the comfort and strength of their families. May their memory remind us of the preciousness of life and the urgency of caring for our brothers and sisters," Borongan Bishop Most. Rev. Crispin Varquez urged the faithful in a circular.

At the same time, Varquez thanked aid organizations, volunteers, and individuals who provided help.

He appealed to the public to join in efforts to rebuild and promote resilience.

“As a diocese, let us redouble our efforts to support and accompany those who are still on this journey. Let us offer our time, resources, and skills to help our brothers and sisters stand on their feet again,” Varquez said.

“Climate change poses a significant threat to our planet and its most vulnerable inhabitants. Let us commit ourselves to sustainable practices and advocate for policies that protect the environment and promote justice for all,” he added.

He invited the public to support the Island Wide Jericho Walk on November 29 to 30 in Guiuan as a protest against irresponsible mining.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Yolanda, one of the strongest storms ever recorded, unleashed winds of up to 315 kilometers an hour and whipped up tsunami-like waves that devastated the central Philippines on Nov. 8, 2013.

Tacloban, the capital of Leyte province, bore the brunt of the storm's fury and was almost totally destroyed by five-meter-high storm surges that crashed over mostly poor coastal communities.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will attend a mass and commemoration at Tacloban's seaside convention center, where many people had been sheltering when Yolanda smashed into the country.

Marcos will also attend a disaster preparedness conference in the city.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In the evening, Tacloban residents plan to place lit candles along the city's streets in a somber remembrance of the friends and family lost in the disaster.

About 6,300 people were killed and a decade later more than a thousand are still missing.

— With reports from Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse