Palestinian spouses of Filipinos allowed in PH: DFA

Palestinian spouses of Filipinos are allowed to go back to the Philippines with their families, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.

According to USec. Eduardo de Vega, they can provide a visa to the Palestinian spouses of Filipinos should they decide to go back to the country.

“Bilang mga asawa ng Filipina, may karapatan sila na makasama sa kanilang mga mahal sa buhay, at bigyan ng visa para makarating sa Pilipinas,” he told Teleradyo Serbisyo.

De Vega also clarified that it was Israel who at first prohibited Palestinians from leaving Gaza, even if they are married to Filipinos.

The Palestinian spouses can now be allowed to leave, but they are subject to security checks.

“Kumukuha na ng security checks ang Israel, kasi mayroong 38 spouses, kasama sa 100 plus na Filipinos. Originally, hindi pwede, pero ngayon kinukuhanan na ng security check,” De Vega said.

“Sabi ng Israel, hindi nila pangako na lahat makakatawid, pero bukod sa security check, hindi na nila pagbabawalan yung mga spouses na kasama ‘yung mga Filipino wives nila kung makapasa sa security check,” he added.

The Filipinos from Gaza are migrants, but they will still receive aid from the government, albeit different from the assistance package often given to overseas Filipino workers.

De Vega appealed to all Filipinos still in Gaza to prepare to cross the Rafah border once they are allowed to do so.

“Pag lumabas na ‘yung next list, at ilan man ang Filipinong ibinigay, please go. ‘Wag kayong maghintay ng next week, two weeks, no,” he said.

“Kapag sinabing ito, 50, 60 Filipinos, cross tomorrow, cross on Wednesday, cross on Thursday. Cross, tawid na. Kasi nandiyan naman ang embassy para salubungin kayo. Huwag na kayong humintay,” De Vega added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said forty more Filipinos have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt through the Rafah border crossing.