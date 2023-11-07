More checkpoints set up after Jumalon's killing

Authorities in Northern Mindanao said Tuesday they are putting up more checkpoints amid follow-up operations regarding the killing of broadcaster Juan Jumalon last Sunday in Calamba, Misamis Occidental.



Northern Mindanao Police Regional Director PBGen Ricardo Layug Jr. visited Jumalon’s wake Tuesday morning.

Layug said police are working on some leads to unmask those behind the killing.



Talking to police, Jumalon’s wife Cherebel, disclosed she saw the gunmen fleeing after shooting her husband dead inside the booth of his own radio station. "Lumabas din ako nakita ko yung single motor doon na single na nakapark sa kanto sumakay ang 2 tao, ang sabi ko po 'Pulis pulis tabang!' Tapos tumingin sila sa akin siguro nataranta, natumba silang 3."



Jumalon's wife said her husband won a case before his death over a land dispute that sought to take over the lot where their radio station is located. She said the Regional Trial Court (RTC) has already ruled in favor of their lawsuit. A separate case has also been filed for the annulment of the title.



"Sa lot namin nagfile kami ng case ng falsification of public documents dun sa [Regional Trial Court-Oroquieta], 'yung nagfile 'yung husband ko kasi po 'yung lupa namin dito 'yung nakapirma sa deed of sale puro matagal nang namatay," Cherebel Jumalon said in an interview with Teleradyo Serbisyo.



Layug said investigators are on the trail of fresh leads a day after they published composite sketches of one of the suspects.



According to the police, at least three men directly participated in Jumalon’s killing. But they were also not discounting more people could have been involved.



"May mga nagsabi na may magbibigay ng reward... Ang mangyayari diyan mas marami po na mga kababayan natin ang magbibigay ng information sa madaling kalutasan sa insidenteng ito," Layug said.



LAND DISPUTE AS POSSIBLE MOTIVE

Meanwhile, the president of the Mindanao Independent Press Council (MIPC) believes the motive behind the killing of Jumalon could be personal.



In a press conference at the 2023 National Media Summit organized by the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) in Alfonso, Cavite, Editha Caduaya, the president of MIPC, said that while Jumalon criticized individuals on his radio program, he did not directly name any politicians.



“He is loved by the listeners kasi parang joker siya, hindi naman ganoon kaharsh kung minsan pero kung minsan may tinatamaan din pero walang pangalan kaya tinatawag siya na DJ Johnny Walker,” Caduaya said.



Caduaya added they believe the motive behind the killing could be a land dispute.



MIPC is also checking on the details of a previous incident in which Jumalon's house was reportedly also targeted by a grenade attack several years ago.



Usec. Paul Gutierrez of PTFoMS stated that the newly formed Special Investigation Task Force of the Misamis Occidental Police is looking into three suspects and has two witnesses who have given statements.



A reward of P100,000 is offered to identify and apprehend those responsible for Jumalon's killing. However, Gutierrez believes that the reward system should be strengthened for similar cases to encourage individuals to provide information.



“With the support of other concerned citizens and even within the government agencies concerned makapaglabas din po tayo ng reward hindi lang po sa sitwasyon na ito kung hindi sa lahat po ng related ng mga kaso,” Gutierrez said.



“Lahat po ng mga may pumatay or suspek sa pagpatay sa media gagawan po natin ito ng poster campaign, ipapakalat po natin yan sa publiko na kung sino po makakapagturo sa mga suspek na ito ay maaksyunan po natin ng mabilisan,” he added.



The MIPC is also alarmed by the consecutive high-profile crimes in Misamis Occidental within the past three weeks.



According to MIPC, on October 15, Misamis Occidental Governor Henry Oaminal's convoy was attacked. This was followed by an ambush on the municipal engineer of Calamba town on October 23, and on October 25, a grenade was thrown at the house of Calamba Mayor Luisito Villanueva Jr.



The most recent incident was the killing of Jumalon while he was hosting a program on 94.7 Calamba Gold FM.



“Biglaan ito sunod-sunod, so what went wrong? Nagtatanong kami, ano ba PNP, ano na ba nangyayari? Can you give us situationer?" Caduaya said.



The MIPC is urging the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into these cases.

