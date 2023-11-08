Watch more News on iWantTFC

TACLOBAN CITY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday led the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of super typhoon Yolanda, which killed more than 6,000 people in Leyte province and other parts of the Visayas.

"Ten years have gone by and yet the memory of this tragedy remains indelible in our hearts and our thoughts," Marcos said in his speech at the Tacloban City Convention Center.

"To this day, we still do not know the true scope of our loss. Because we grieve and we mourn those of our dead. But we must always keep a special place in our hearts for those who we lost who are unaccounted [for], unrecorded... Up to now, we say 6,000 casualties, we do not know that for sure," he added.

Yolanda, one of the strongest storms ever recorded, unleashed winds of up to 315 kilometers an hour and whipped up tsunami-like waves that devastated the central Philippines on Nov. 8, 2013.

Tacloban, the capital of Leyte province, bore the brunt of the storm's fury and was almost totally destroyed by five-meter-high storm surges that crashed over mostly poor coastal communities.

About 6,300 people were killed and a decade later more than a thousand are still missing.

"To the survivors, who continue to move forward, we salute your spirit and character," said Marcos, who also thanked those who helped in Tacloban's recovery.

He added that it was crucial for the government to prioritize measures to address climate change to prevent a repeat of the devastation from Yolanda.

Disaster-resilient evacuation centers are being put up, while early warning systems and incident command systems are being procured by the government.

Marcos urged the Yolanda response cluster to work closely with the national government agencies to address lingering issues and provide the residents with necessary assistance so they can rebuild their lives.

He ordered the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development to accelerate the distribution of land titles and housing units to residents of Tacloban City.

Before the event ended, Marcos led the ceremonial distribution of certificates of award to some housing beneficiaries.

Tacloban Mayor Alfred Romualdez said Wednesday some Tacloban residents were still living near coastal communities marked as "danger zones."

Romualdez said around 18,000 houses were built to relocate Yolanda-hit residents, but up to 5,000 units needed to be repaired.

"[A]lmost half of the houses that were built in 2013-2016 — most of them, actually — were incomplete and substandard," he told ANC.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Marcos also attended the opening ceremony of the 2023 Handa Pilipinas Visayas Leg organized by the Department of Science and Technology in Tacloban City.

The annual event aims to raise public awareness and adoption of available technical innovations related to disaster risk reduction and management.

Marcos encouraged the use of these innovations so that the country would be better equipped against the impacts of calamities.