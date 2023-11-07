Easterlies, shear line to dampen Yolanda anniversary

Almost the entire country will be rainy this Wednesday as the country commemorates the 10th anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda, internationally known as Haiyan.

The weather bureau said the easterlies and the shear line will bring gloomy skies and scattered rains in Mindanao, Visayas, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Quezon, Aurora, Isabela, and mainland Cagayan. It also warned against possible flooding and landslides during moderate to heavy rains.

The easterlies are the warm and moist winds blowing from the Pacific while the shear line forms when the easterlies converge with the cool and dry northeast monsoon or Amihan.

Amihan will also bring cloudy skies and rains in Batanes and Babuyan Island while Ilocos Norte and Apayao will have generally fair weather with some isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will be mostly sunny and hot but afternoon or evening thunderstorms remain likely.

Yolanda, the deadliest and costliest storm in the country, made landfall in Guiuan, Eastern Samar early morning of November 8, 2013.

It was considered the strongest storm to hit land then.

More than 6,000 perished mainly from the storm surge it generated while around P100 billion in damage was recorded in agriculture and infrastructure.

