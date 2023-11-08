People flock to the Divisoria market to shop for various Christmas decorations and party needs on November 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday said it recorded a total of 171,067 influenza-like illnesses (ILI) in the Philippines this year.

The figure was 49 percent higher than the 114,536 cases reported during the same period in 2022.

"Looking at the trend this 2023, cases have started to increase during late August on morbidity week (MW) 34 and a higher number of cases was sustained over the next four weeks," the DOH said.

The DOH said that cases "are currently plateauing."

"In the recent three to four weeks or MW 40 to 41 (October 1 - 14, 2023), a total of 11,855 ILI cases were reported which was almost the same as the 11,801 cases reported two weeks prior,” the DOH added.

The DOH said the recent rise in ILI cases was "expected" due to the rainy season.

“Based on the five-year data, the recent rise in ILI cases are expected and can be attributed to the rainy season. Moreover, we anticipate the cases to decrease in the coming weeks,” the DOH said.

To prevent respiratory infections from further increasing, especially this rainy season and upcoming holiday season, the DOH urged the public "to employ layers of protection such as masking, ensuring adequate ventilation, isolating when sick, as well as getting vaccinated and boosted to provide additional protection against infection or severe disease.”

COVID-19

The DOH also reported that COVID-19 cases were plateauing and had not observed a marked increase.

As of November 6, 2023, the national 7-day moving average per week over the past 4 weeks ranged from 134 to 175 cases.

The DOH recorded 940 new cases from October 31 to November 6.

Of the total cases, 0.07 percent were active, 98.31 percent have recovered, while 1.62 percent have died.

Among the active cases, 1,617 are asymptomatic, mild, or moderate, while 1,168 are severe and critical cases.

“With these in mind, the DOH continues to strengthen the country’s surveillance systems and remind the general public to remain vigilant against COVID-19. Continue applying our layers of protection such as wearing masks when needed, isolating when manifesting symptoms, and ensuring good airflow to remain protected against the virus," the DOH said.

Furthermore, the DOH continuously encourages the public to get vaccinated and boosted "as these remain to be the most effective protection against COVID-19."