BFP Bulacan continues overhauling operations in Meycauayan fire

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) is continuously conducting overhauling operations in a fire that gutted two warehouses in Barangay Libtong, Meycauayan City in Bulacan.



The fire started around 9 p.m., Tuesday evening and was declared a fire out by the authorities 12:11 p.m., Wednesday.



The overhauling operation, according to Fire Superintendent Jeannette Jusayan, Provincial Fire Marshal of Bulacan, is being done to ensure that the fire will not rekindle.



“Ito naman pong overhauling cleaning up stage na po tayo. Cleaning up nong mga residue na iba pang mga maliliit na fire para makaiwas po tayo sa rekindling,” Jusayan said.



Jusayan said the firefighters are doing the overhauling operations carefully to avoid untoward incidents since the walls of the burnt warehouses have already softened due to fire.



“We are still at risk dahil lumambot po ang ating mga pader eh, tapos may mga debris pa na nagpu-fall from [the] remnants. Kaya nga iniingatan po namin ang mga tao na maging alerto sila,” she added.



Meanwhile, they are still investigating the cause of the fire and the origin of it. The two warehouses that were gutted by fire have two separate owners according to Jusayan.



“We are still under investigation hanggang hindi pa natatapos to kailangan talaga namin na mapasok ito na walang apoy,” she said.



The BFP will also check the compliance of the owners to government permits prior to its operations.



Meanwhile, the fire has caused traffic to build up in parts of North Luzon Expressway or NLEX.



But according to Robin Ignacio, the head of Traffic Operations Department of NLEX, the traffic build up was caused by some motorists who had slowed down to take videos and photos of the smoke from the blaze which was clearly seen along parts of NLEX this morning.



“Yun nga po nag usyoso dun sa sunog naging slow moving yung traffic so nagdeploy kami ng maraming patrol para hatakin yung traffic and i think marami rami talaga din pa ang nag south bound kanina,” Ignacio said.



The heavy volume of traffic was experienced until 3 p.m.



Aside from this, traffic build up was also caused by the ongoing repair of Marilao Bridge according to Ignacio. This will cause slight build up which may reach a kilometer of traffic during rush hour according to Ignacio.



“Itong northbound po natin meron po palang repair ulit itong Marilao Bridge so one lane closed and normally meron kaming counter flow but we cannot implement counter flow kanina earlier dahil nga po meron tayong slow moving traffic pa southbound naman,” Ignacio added.



The repair will be until November 18 according to Ignacio.



RELATED VIDEO