40 Filipinos leave Gaza through Rafah crossing: Marcos Jr

Forty more Filipinos have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said Wednesday.

In a video message, President Marcos said the Filipinos will be repatriated in the coming days.

“Ikinagagalak kong ibalita na 40 sa ating mga kababayan ay ligtas at matagumpay na nakatawid ng Rafah crossing sa Egypt. Sila ngayon ay patungo sa Cairo, kung saan sila magmumula para makauwi nang tuluyan sa ating bansa sa susunod na mga araw,” Marcos said.

The President said the successful passage of the 40 more Filipinos was made possible through the coordination of the Department of Foreign Affairs with the embassies in Israel, Jordan and Egypt.

“Nagpapasalamat din tayo sa mga pamahalaan ng Israel at Egypt sa kanilang pagbibigay-prayoridad sa ating mga kababayan upang makalabas ng kanilang teritoryo. Kinikilala din natin ang mediation effort ng Qatar na siyang naging dahilan upang magbukas muli ang mga borders ng mga naturang bansa," Marcos said.

The President is hopeful that the remaining Filipinos waiting for a signal to exit the Rafah border would be able to cross with their families.

Hundreds of foreign passport holders were waiting at the Rafah crossing Tuesday for evacuation into Egypt, an AFP journalist saw.

People were allowed to leave between Wednesday and Friday last week, including dozens of wounded Palestinians as well as foreign nationals.

Departures resumed Monday after Rafah was closed over the weekend.

Gaza has been under Israeli bombardment since Hamas carried out an attack of unprecedented scale on October 7, killing 1,400 mostly civilian Israelis, according to official tolls.

The Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza says 10,000 people, also mostly civilians, have been killed in the month since then in the Palestinian territory.

Last Friday Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss said their government is doing what it can to help Filipinos in Gaza to exit through the Rafah Crossing soon.

“We are talking only about Filipinos… and from our side we will do our best in order to facilitate the safe exit of the Filipinos and we’ll do our efforts that it will happen today or tomorrow,” Fluss said during a media briefing Friday. With AFP

