2 killed after being hit by speeding pick-up truck in Laguna

A truck driver and his helper were killed after being hit by an allegedly speeding pick-up truck along the national highway in Barangay Bubucal, Santa Cruz, Laguna early Tuesday morning.

2 ang patay matapos masagasaan ng humaharurot na pick up truck sa National Highway ng Brgy. Bubucal, Sta.Cruz, Laguna.

Tumatawid lamang ang mga bikta matapos kumain ng pares.

Arestado na ang drayber ng pick up truck na nakikipag-areglo sa pamilya ng mga biktima. pic.twitter.com/qNWHsSdy9G — Dennis Datu (@Dennis_Datu) November 8, 2023

The victims were identified as Lesly Layin Maco, 33 years old, a truck driver, and his helper Glenford Asmeralde.



According to investigator PSSG Karl Dane Ylagan of the Sta. Cruz Police, the victims were crossing the road towards their truck after eating "pares" at a store on the other side of the road when they were struck by a pickup truck driven by Juan Paolo Collantes, 27 years old.



"Nasa gitna na sila, nabangga sila ng Mitsubishi and then tumilapon pa sila ng more or less 50-60 meters base doon sa nakita ko na location ng slipper doon sa body,“ said Ylagan.



The investigator also mentioned that the highway where the incident occurred is an accident-prone area, and the driver allegedly did not realize that he had hit someone.



"Accident prone area 'yung highway, 'yung kahabaan. Hindi niya alam na may nabangga na siyang tao, ang akala lang daw po niya ay aso,” Ylagan added.



Based on the CCTV footage from MDRRMO, it can be seen that the pickup truck was speeding.



In the CCTV video, it can be noticed that the headlights of the pickup truck were already turned off, which, according to the investigators, indicates that there had already been a collision.



The pickup truck eventually slowed down.



"Base sa narekober namin na footage, hindi siya huminto. Namatay talaga yung makina and then naigilid lang niya doon sa Caltex, mga 200-300 meters away doon sa crime scene,” said Ylagan.



The responding police and barangay tanods apprehended the driver of the pickup truck.



He denied driving at a high speed and claimed that he was not under the influence of alcohol. He stated that he was coming from a business meeting.



"Aksidente lang po nangyari, wala po ako kasalanan. Hindi po ako lasing, pauwi na po ako noon. Nakaspeed din naman po ako pero hindi naman po sobrang tulin dahil luma na rin naman po yung sasakyan ko,“ said Collantes.



Collantes has been charged with reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide by the Sta. Cruz Police, and he is currently negotiating with the victims' family for amicable settlement.



The brother of the truck driver, Joenel Maco, accepted the offer of settlement from the pickup truck driver in the amount of P180,000, but only P90,000 has been paid so far.



According to Joenel, the situation is painful, but they have no choice because they are financially struggling and they need to bring the body of his brother back to their hometown in Trento, Agusan del Sur.



"Halos hindi ko matanggap kasi ganoon lang ba ang buhay, dalawa lang option ko, itutuloy ang kaso. Kung itutuloy ko, tatagal ito at matatagalan yung kapatid ko na makauwi. Kung makikipag-areglo, iuurong ko yung kaso pero maiuuwi ko agad yung kapatid ko kasi sila ang sasagot sa lahat. Kaya yun ang choice ko na magpa-areglo na lang sa ganung halaga, ganoon kasakit sir,” Joenel said, in tears.



Joenel has withdrawn the case, but he warned that if the agreed-upon full amount is not fulfilled, they will continue with the legal proceedings.



The family of the deceased helper from Zamboanga is expected to arrive tomorrow.



It is not yet known if they will agree to the amicable settlement offered by the pickup driver.