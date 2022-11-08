Proposed 2023 budget reaches Senate plenary; debates to kick off Wednesday

Sen. Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, sponsors House Bill No. 4488 under Committee Report No. 10, or the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for fiscal year 2023, during the plenary session Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

MANILA - Senators on Tuesday endorsed to the plenary the proposed budget for 2023, putting in motion the debates set to begin Wednesday.

Sen. Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, presented the proposed P5.268 trillion national budget weeks after marathon committee hearings in the Senate.

In his sponsorship speech, Angara said the 2023 national budget will be a "reflection of the new administration's thrust."

"What are these? To boost growth, to cut poverty, to trim the deficit, to pare down debt and to catapult us to the league of upper middle-income nations," Angara said.

He said that the 2023 national budget would address the country's growing population, rising prices of goods and services, and infrastructure needs, among others.

"Una, ay population. As it grows, so must the budget. Pangalawa, ay presyo. Inflation spikes operating expenses by the government, a bulk buyer of goods and services. The budget must also help people cope with rising prices. Pangatlo ay projects. We have an infrastructure deficit in the trillions of pesos... Pang-apat ay payroll," Angara said.

Angara pointed out that the 2023 national budget would also provide much needed relief to the adverse effects brought by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, natural disasters, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our economy remains debilitated by the effects of long COVID. Although we have installed springboards for recovery amidst the rubble, the takeoff is not yet in the desired velocity that will propel us past the damages it has caused. Then there is the war in Ukraine, which is seven time zones away from us, but did not spare us from the fallout of fuel, food, and fertilizer crises it has unleashed," he said.

Sen. Pia Cayetano, senior vice chairperson of the committee, co-sponsored the proposed 2023 national budget, calling it "future-proof."

Cayetano is set to defend the proposed budgets for the Department of Health, Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, state colleges and universities, cultural agencies, and the Development Academy of the Philippines.

The plenary deliberations of the proposed General Appropriations Act is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri earlier said that senators will set aside committee hearings in the next three weeks to focus on scrutinizing the budget and hopefully approve it on final reading on Nov. 23 or earlier.

Both houses of Congress intend to present the bicam-approved budget to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on the second week of December, hoping that he will sign it into law before Christmas.

