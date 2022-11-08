A health worker prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Express, a drive-thru vaccination initiative under the Office of the Vice President, at a mall parking lot in Quezon City on August 12, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The number of active coronavirus cases in the Philippines on Tuesday is at its lowest since July 13, Department of Health data showed.

According to the DOH, there are currently 16,034 active COVID-19 infections in the country, a little higher compared to 14,862 on July 13. That was the last time active cases counted fewer than 15,000, said Edson Guido, ABS-CBN Data Analytics head.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 4,011,625 during the day after the DOH recorded 694 new infections, the DOH said.

Of the new cases, 164 were detected in Metro Manila.

The DOH also recorded seven new deaths, raising the total to 64,298.

Guido noted that Tuesday's reported number of coronavirus deaths was lower compared to previous days.

Total recoveries now stood at 3,931,293.

Guido said that the coronavirus positivity rate from Nov. 6 to 7 was 9.3 percent.

As of Nov. 2, over 73.5 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the DOH said.

Of the figure, over 20.6 million have received their first booster dose.

