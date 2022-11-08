JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Nakilahok ang Pilipinas sa idinaos na ika-4 na ASEAN-EU Policy Dialogue patungkol sa karapatang pantao noong October 24 hanggang 26, 2022 sa Jakarta, Indonesia.

Ilan sa mga speaker mula sa Pilipinas sina ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights o AICHR Philippine Representative at DFA Deputy Assistant Secretary Aileen S. Mendiola-Ra, Professor Lourdesita Sobrevega-Chan, Philippine Women’s Rights Representative of the ASEAN Commission on the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Women and Children, at Atty. Richard Palpal-latoc, Chairperson ng Philippines’ Commission on Human Rights.

Ang dayalogo ay inorganisa ni AICHR Indonesia Representative Ms. Yuyun Wahyuningrum at AICHR Cambodia Representative Mr. Chin Malin, katuwang si European Special Representative on Human Rights Mr. Eamon Gilmore.

Mga nakilahok sa 4th ASEAN-EU Policy Dialogue sa Jakarta, Indonesia

“While what we want is the realization of rights, the next best thing is to provide access to justice, access to effective remedies. We need to provide inclusive access to justice for all children without discrimination. In this regard, it is important to develop and utilize age-appropriate, disability-inclusive, gender-responsive, and needs and rights-based justice procedures and facilities for all children. Children have problems accessing the courts. Therefore, courts need to be child friendly ,” pahayag ni Mendiola-Rau.

Ayon pa sa DFA, dinaluhan ng iba-ibang tagapagsalita at delegado ang tatlong araw na event mula sa AICHR, National Human Rights Institutions, iba-ibang civil society organizations at mga kinatawan mula sa European Union.

Bukod sa mga karapatang pambata, tinalakay rin sa event ang mga karapatan ng mga migrant workers, freedom of expression, trafficking in persons, karapatan ng mga PWD o persons with disabilities, business at human rights, environmental rights, gender equality at karapatan ng mga kababaihan.