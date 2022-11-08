ABS-CBN News/FILE

MANILA - President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said Tuesday he plans to put the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) under the Office of the President.

"We can only do more in terms of [actually] bringing the assistance, putting the infrastructure together and making sure that the LGUs are functioning, that there is communication, that there is power," Marcos said in a chance interview with media after he delivered a speech at the Holy Cross Memorial Garden in Tacloban City during the commemoration of the 9th anniversary of super typhoon Yolanda (international name: Haiyan).

"These can be done if now there is the NDRRMC and they are the ones who are tasked to do this, but I think it would be equally if not more robust a system if we put it under the Office of the President. So that’s what we are planning to do in the near future," he added.

The NDRRMC, which was created by Republic Act No. 10121, is chaired by the Defense Secretary, and has the following as vice chairpersons:

Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) as Vice Chairperson for Disaster Preparedness

Secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) as Vice Chairperson for Disaster Response

Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) as Vice Chairperson for Disaster Prevention and Mitigation

Director-General of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) as Vice Chairperson for Disaster Rehabilitation and Recovery

Its members include the heads of various agencies and organizations.

"I think that overall, we can say that the disaster response has been a good one. However, I believe that there are ways that we can make it even more streamlined," he was quoted by the Office of the Press Secretary to have said.

"We will put the national disaster response team under the Office of the President. And I think that we are headed in that direction because of the weather that we are suffering now from the effects of climate change," he added.

In July, Marcos said he supports calls for the creation of a Department of Disaster Resilience.

Aid from int'l community, NGOs during Yolanda get spotlight

Meanwhile, in his speech at the formal commemoration program, Marcos thanked the foreign diplomatic corps present for their countries' continued help in recovery and rehabilitation of areas affected by Yolanda.

"I felt like you were Leyteños yourselves, that you were Filipinos yourselves," he said.

The president also extended his gratitude to non-government organizations who pitch in with monetary aid, supplies of fuel, food, shelter, and construction materials immediately after the disaster struck on Nov. 3, 2013.

"Many people owe their lives to you. And for that, we cannot thank you enough," said Marcos.

Yolanda affected more than 16 million people from nine regions, majority of whom are from the Visayas. Up to 6,300 people were reported dead while over 1,000 were missing.

More than 1.1 million houses were either partially damaged or totally wrecked.

The government said total damage was worth nearly P89.6 billion and the estimated amount of losses was over P42.7 billion.

Aid must continue for Yolanda-stricken areas as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation also set in, Marcos said.

REMEMBERING THE 'UNCOUNTED DEAD'

Commemorative events should also be sustained to remember the "uncounted dead", he said.

"It is sometimes asked when we do have a commemoration of this kind, they say, “Why do we commemorate Yolanda still after nine years?” The people, those whose families had a loss from their families of a loved one, have learned to live with that grief. And although we continue to feel sad, life has gone on for them," Marcos said.

"So why continue? Why bring it up? I come here because I must commemorate those uncounted dead that up to now we do not know how many that number is. We must come to these commemorations so that we will remember those who we were told not to remember," he added.

"For those thousands, those countless thousands, we come here, we commemorate. Because if we no longer commemorate, their memory dies. And it is only up to us to keep that memory alive."

Coming together for the commemoration "is also a demonstration, a manifestation of the strength and the courage of Filipinos," the president said.

"It always gives us hope that even if there are tragedies and disasters in other places, we know the Filipino spirit will never be quelled. The Filipino spirit will always burn bright and bring back normal life to their communities. That is what we commemorate," Marcos said.

Marcos ended his speech with a moment of silence.

TACLOBAN MAYOR RECOUNTS IMELDA'S INSTRUCTIONS

Meanwhile, Tacloban Mayor Alfred Romualdez shared what inspired them in his city to move forward from the tragedy.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank Sen. Bongbong Marcos then, and now president, who was with me during the recovery stage and during the retrieval stage immediately after the typhoon. I would like to thank also Congressman Martin, now Speaker Martin Romualdez who also was there. Talagang nagpapasalamat ako because parang mga Kuya ko na tumulong sa akin para maayos natin ang Tacloban," he said of his cousins.

"Alam niyo, ginawa namin 'yan hindi dahil sa natatakot kami kay Mrs. Marcos. Ginawa namin yan dahil talagang araw-araw tinatawagan kami ni Mrs. Marcos, and making sure talagang maalagaan natin ang mga Leytenos, Samarenos, at buong mga Waray-waray," he continued, pertaining to former First Lady Imelda Marcos, mother of Marcos Jr. and whose family hails from Leyte where she also served as 1st district representative.

(We did our best not because we were afraid of Mrs. Marcos. We did that everyday because Mrs. Marcos called us everyday, making sure to take care of the Waray people.)

"It was the family really that inspired us to move forward."