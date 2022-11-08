Home  >  News

Magnitude 4.2 quake hits waters off Eastern Samar

Rose Carmelle Lacuata, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 08 2022 09:08 PM

Courtesy: Phivolcs
Courtesy: Phivolcs

MANILA — A magnitude-4.2 earthquake hit the coast of Eastern Samar Tuesday night.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the quake struck at around 7:16 p.m.

The state agency tracked the temblor's epicenter at 88 kilometers northeast of Mercedes town, Eastern Samar, with a depth of 1 kilometer.

Instrumental intensities were recorded in the following areas.

Intensity II - Borongan City, Eastern Samar
Intensity I - Alangalang and Abuyog, Leyte

No aftershocks and damage were expected, the Phivolcs said in its bulletin.

