Filipino on board Taiwanese fishing boat missing after fire: report

A Filipino crew member on board a Taiwanese fishing boat has gone missing after the vessel caught fire while sailing in the Northern Pacific Ocean on Sunday, China's official news agency Xinhua reported earlier Monday.

The report said the Hsiang Ching fishing vessel with 49-man crew caught fire some 400 nautical miles east of Kushiro Port in Hokkaido.

The Fisheries Agency under the Council of Agriculture said most of the crew members were safe and rescued by a nearby Chinese vessel Yong Fa 1 before being transferred to Hsiang Ching Tsai, a Taiwanese fishing boat belonging to the same company as the Hsiang Ching.

The agency said authorities are still looking for the missing Filipino as of Monday evening.