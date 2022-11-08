Watch more News on iWantTFC

Early voting has ended in Georgia but efforts to get people to voting booths on Tuesday continue across the Peach State.

Filipino American Tiffany Garnace, programs coordinator at the Center for Pan Asian Community Services, organizes volunteers to go door-to-door in various neighborhoods to remind people to go to the polls to vote if they have not done so by mail.

Michelle Sauve is one of the volunteers.

"I think it's important to talk to community members, for them to actually see people's faces, people who look like them, people who can connect with them. Because if data and figures were the only things that made progress, then it would have happened already," Sauve said. "You have to touch people’s hearts and minds and it’s much easier to do that when you’re talking directly with people."

At the end of early voting last Friday, more than 2.5 million votes, a record number for midterm polls, had been cast in Georgia.

Analysts say all eyes are once again on the state. The senate race between Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock could determine which political party will control the chamber.

Meanwhile, incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp is once again battling it out with Democrat Stacy Abrams. Both have made efforts to court Asian American votes.

Garnace stressed that Filipino Americans need to do better at the ballot box.

"Based on AAPI data which is a survey that they did this year, even though Filipinos are very enthusiastic in the 2020 election, actually the highest group that was very excited to get out the vote, we’re actually last place when it comes to turning out to vote out of all the ethnic Asian groups out there," she pointed out.

Garnace and volunteers are preparing to do exit polling across the state.