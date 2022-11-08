Fr. Flavie Villanueva, SVD condoles with family members of alleged extra-judicial killing victims during a prayer service and the turnover of urns at the Shrine of the Divine Word, Christ the King Mission Seminary in Quezon City on Sept. 28, 2022. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Tuesday clapped back at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for supposedly picking on the Philippines' human rights situation.

Dela Rosa said the UNHRC’s latest human rights report merely repeated its previous assessments that centered on the government’s controversial drug campaign.

A former national police chief who led the drug war under the previous Duterte administration, Dela Rosa is included in the International Criminal Court's suspended investigation into the deaths of thousands of drug suspects.



“Our justice system is functioning. Meron tayong sariling gobyerno, sana huwag na silang (UNHRC) makialam sa atin. Huwag na nila tayong diktahan, kasi naman, ano bang gusto nilang i-impose sa atin? Hindi naman tayo subjects nila… Respetuhin nila ang ating kasarinlan,” Dela Rosa told reporters.

(We have our own government, I wish they wouldn't interfere with us. They shouldn't dictate on us, what do they want to impose on us? We are not their subjects. They should respect our indepednece.)

For Dela Rosa, it’s “obvious” that UNHRC personnel who visited the Philippines and evaluated the situation here already have their opinion on what they would say about our country.

“As a nation, we should demand our freedom from these people. Please stop interfering in our internal affairs,” Dela Rosa said.

The UNHRC, in its November 3, 2022 report posted on its website, said it was concerned over "grave human rights violations and the extremely high number of extrajudicial killings" in the anti-narcotics campaign.

The report urged the Philippine government to “replace an exclusively punitive approach to drug control with one fully in line with the ICCPR (International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights)."

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Monday labelled the report as "unfair."

