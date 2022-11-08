AFP yet to allocate $100 million military aid from US

Courtesy of PTV

MANILA - The Armed Forces of the Philippines has yet to allocate the $100 million aid it will receive from the United States, its spokesperson said Tuesday.

"I think it is too early to discuss, because it has to pass through a process with the US government. 'Pag andyan na 'yan, saka pag-usapan, although sila rin naman nagbigay ng kondisyon kung saan ito gagamitin," Col. Medel Aguilar said.

(Let's discuss the funds when it gets to us. And besides, the US government also provided conditions for its use.)

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson announced the foreign military financing on Oct. 14, underscoring improved defense ties between the treaty allies under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.