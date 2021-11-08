Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - TikTok stars Sassa Gurl and Mighty Magulang have certain considerations in deciding whether to endorse candidates, they said when they were asked if they will support a presidential candidate in the upcoming Halalan 2022.

Sassa Gurl, whose real name is Felix Petate, said during the Kumu program 'Boto Mo Karerin Natin 'Yan' that he has received offers from several camps.

"Para sa akin mayroon na, may lumapit na. May mga lumapit na. Hindi ko lang gi-no. Ang nasa isip ko kasi susuportahan kita basta makita ko talaga na parehas tayo ng pinaglalaban," he said during the Kumu live stream last Thursday.

Meanwhile Mona Magno-Veluz who goes by the name 'Mighty Magulang' on social media, said that she remains to be in the center because of her profession as a genealogist.

"Kasi ang problema with history, it's kind of journalism, hindi siya puwedeng maging one or another. Talagang dapat you are on the center," she said during the Kumu program.

Because of the limitations brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of social media became in-demand and politicians running in next year's elections are using this medium to reach voters.

Sassa Gurl, with more than 3.7 million followers on TikTok, lists voter education as one of his advocacies on social media.

Mona Magno-Veluz a.k.a. Mighty Magulang shares how she discovered TikTok.



Mighty Magulang went viral on her Martial Law 101 video.@mightymagulang @iamkarendavila @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/Ss1lmounSw — Sherwin Tinampay (@sherwintinampay) November 5, 2021

"Dahil maghahalalan na nga, sabi ko nga sa kanila bago pa mag-end 'yung registration, magparehistro," he said referring to his advice to his followers.

Mighty Magulang, after going viral for her Martial Law video, continues to maximize the boom in the number of followers she has on TikTok to educate Filipinos using her expertise in history.

Sassa Gurl, Felix Petate in real life, aims to maximize his strong TikTok presence by advocating for the LGBTQ+ community and voters education on the upcoming #Halalan2022 @Itssassagurl @iamkarendavila @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/ND8KgCmVLi — Sherwin Tinampay (@sherwintinampay) November 5, 2021

"I just did kung ano ang kaya ko. I have been a genealogist since 2000. Ang dami ko nang alam sa mga family trees, important historical figures, so sabi ko gamitin ko na lang 'yun." she said.