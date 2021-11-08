People visit the Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan City on November 6, 2021. Several Filipinos went out on the first weekend since restrictions were eased down to alert level 2, allowing all ages inside malls and public places. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A health expert on Monday urged parents to continue being cautious as children are now allowed in public areas in Metro Manila.

"It's a little concerning, I have to admit. First off, I think we've been quite used to the fact that we haven't seen kids outdoors for quite some time. And it takes a little getting used to," said Dr. Anna Ong-Lim, a pediatric infectious diseases expert.

While allowing freedom of movement is important for the mental health of children, she called on parents to keep their guards up.

"The virus is still there. It's up to us to know how to defend ourselves properly against what's circulating out there," Lim said on ANC's Rundown.

Health experts earlier advised the public to choose outdoor spaces where probability of COVID transmission is lower.

As many minors have yet to be vaccinated against the respiratory disease, complying with the minimum public health standards will offer them protection, she said.

Asked if it is wise to allow the resumption of limited in-person classes, she said, "We know that other countries have resumed face-to-face classes even before vaccines were available for young kids. There is some wisdom to decoupling the decision of face-to-face classes from vaccination."

"If the idea is to wait until everybody is vaccinated before we start then that would be maybe 2 years from now and that's quite a long time," she added.

As the capital region eases into Alert Level 2, children are already allowed in public transport and commercial establishments amid the decline of COVID-19 cases.

As of Nov. 2, about 38,000 minors aged 12 to 17 have received at least first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.