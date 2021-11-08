People line up to enter the SM By the Bay at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City on November 6, 2021. Several Filipinos went out on the first weekend since Metro Manila was placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 2, allowing all ages inside malls and public places. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Monday announced 2,087 fresh COVID-19 cases, the 7th straight day that it recorded below 3,000 new infections, data from the health department showed.

Of the total 2,805,294 recorded cases, 32,077 or 1.1 percent were active infections, according to the latest Department of Health (DOH) bulletin.

This is the lowest number of active cases in more than 8 months or since March 2 when 31,643 active infections were recorded, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, citing DOH data with duplicate cases removed.

Ninety-one more COVID-related deaths were reported, resulting in a total of 44,521 fatalities.

There were also 3,510 new recoveries, raising the total number of recuperations to 2,728,696.

The number of new deaths is the lowest in 10 days, or since 44 fatalities were recorded last Oct. 29, while the number of additional recoveries is the lowest in three days, or since Nov. 5 when 2,109 were reported, the ABS-CBN IRG said.

Six duplicates were removed from the total case count, including five recoveries, while 66 cases previously tagged as recuperations were reclassified as deaths after final validation, the DOH said.

The positivity rate was at 5.2 percent, based on test results of samples from 43,206 individuals on Nov. 6, Saturday. The World Health Organization (WHO) benchmark is 5 percent or lower for at least two weeks. A relatively high positivity rate means more people should be tested.

Eight laboratories, which contribute on average 0.8 percent of samples tested and 1.2 percent of positive cases, were unable to submit their data, the DOH said.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and across the country was at 40 percent and 43 percent, respectively.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The capital region had shifted to Alert Level 2 on Saturday, allowing for more businesses to reopen with up to 50 percent indoor capacity for fully vaccinated individuals and 70 percent outdoor capacity.

All regions have shown "negative 2-week growth rates" and are classified as low to moderate risk for COVID-19, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

Cagayan Valley and the Cordilleras maintain high-risk daily average daily attack rates (ADAR) at 8.73 and 15.99, respectively. The ADAR is the number of virus cases per 100,000 individuals in an area.

More than 29.4 million people in the country are already fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while over 34.7 million others have received their first dose, based on the monitoring of the ABS-CBN IRG.

Some 230,357 adolescents have received their first jab, with 0.10 percent adverse events recorded, Vergeire said.

A nationwide 3-day vaccination drive is being considered from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr said.

The country's widening vaccination coverage has been cited as among main reasons for the decline in new infections.

The Philippines has received a total of 110.6 million doses of different vaccine brands since delivery started on Feb. 28 this year. It started rolling out the jabs on March 1.

The government aims to fully vaccinate up to 77 million people for the country to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19.