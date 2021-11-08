MANILA — The Philippines received over 2.8 million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute, the single-largest shipment of the said product to the country yet.

The flight carrying the Sputnik V jabs arrived at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on Monday evening.

Over 2.8 million government-procured Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on Monday evening. | via @VivienneGulla #COVID19VaccinePH pic.twitter.com/eoJiVbF2ax — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 8, 2021

The latest shipment took the total number of Sputnik vaccine doses received by the Philippines to 7.19 million doses.

President Rodrigo Duterte thanked the Russian government for the new boost to the country's vaccine chest.

"Let me express my gratitude to the Russian gov't for the continued supply of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines. The deliveries affirm Russia’s commitment to achieve local vaccine equity & improving vaccine accessibility to countries especially the Philippines," he said in a speech at the welcoming ceremony.

Pres. Duterte welcomes the newly delivered Sputnik V COVID-19 jabs



Screenshots from PTV FB live | via @VivienneGulla pic.twitter.com/TvMotDIdd6 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 8, 2021

Vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. said 70% of 10 million jabs procured from the Russian government have arrived so far in the Philippines.

Some 29.48 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Sunday, data from the National Task Force Against COVID-19 earlier showed.

More than 64.2 million doses have been administered, including 34.7 million initial jabs, based on government data.

Up to 77 million people are being targeted for complete vaccination for the country to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus.



