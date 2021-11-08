NBI arrests wife in husband's murder in Cebu

Courtesy of NBI-7

CEBU CITY — National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents in Central Visayas have arrested the woman alleged as mastermind in her husband's murder in a Cebu town last year.

Geraldine Potot was nabbed after she was found onboard a vehicle in front of a private cemetery in Brgy. Carreta, Cebu City on Sunday.

NBI chief agent Arnel Pura said she had been under "days of tedious surveillance".

In July 2020, her husband, Romneck Potot, was found dead few meters away from his residence in Brgy. Manlagtang, Tabogon town. His bruised corpse was already decomposing when it was found three days after he was reported missing.

The NBI last week arrested six relatives of Geraldine allegedly involved in the murder of Romneck. The bureau said each of them allegedly had a role in the victim's death.

Geraldine has been charged with parricide while her six relatives are facing murder charges.

Three others allegedly involved in the killing of Romneck remain unidentified.

—Report from Annie Perez

