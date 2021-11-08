Marcos says petition to cancel his candidacy a 'nuisance'

MANILA - Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said Monday he considers the petition to stop him from joining the race as a “nuisance.”

His statement came as more groups are set to file election-related cases against him this week. Last week, civic groups filed a petition at the Comelec to either cancel or deny Marcos' certificate of candidacy over his supposed "false material representation.”

Marcos Jr.'s 1995 conviction for tax evasion should prevent him from running for president in Halalan 2022, even if the Court of Appeals in 1997 reduced the penalty to a mere fine, according to the petitioners.

"Dumaan nako sa walong halalaan. That was a case against me. Noong bumalik ako nu'n 1991 pero Syempre 'yun kalaban gusto

maglagay ng bagong issue. 'Yun mga abogado naman na nakakausap ko, sabi it's a nuisance petition," he told reporters during a press conference in Tacloban City.

Marcos Jr.'s camp insinuated that those behind the filing of the petition are from the opposition, which they tagged as “wannabe political assassins.”

He responded to Vice President Leni Robredo’s statement that the opposition does not need to file a disqualification case because she beat him in the 2016 race without such measures.

Robredo earlier said she was not behind the moves to disqualify him, saying it “doesn’t make sense” that she would seek Marcos Jr.'s’ disqualification for next year's elections when she could have done so back in 2016, when she defeated him in the vice presidential race.

"Sabihin niya sa mga kasama niya na i-withdraw na kung ganoon ang kanyang opinyon," Marcos said.

His spokesperson Vic Rodriguez insisted that the former senator was never a tax evader, and he only failed to file his income tax return.

Marcos reiterated that he will not withdraw from the presidential race amid all the issues against him.

“Hindi na ako pwedeng umatras, hindi na ako pwedeng mag substitute," he said.

Marcos told reporters that he will maximize his time until November 15th to finalize his senatorial slate.

Until now, he has yet to have or name his vice presidential running mate, after President Rodrigo Duterte backed out of their supposed planned tandem.

"Ang original na plano namin si Pangulong Duterte eh kaya wala akong vice presidential candidate dahil sa partido. Kaya lang ginulat naman kami ni Presidente dahil hindi siya nag file," he said in the briefing.

"Tingnan natin kung ano ang magiging advise ng ating nga kasamahan sa partido."

